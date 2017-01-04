Erweiterte Funktionen


Alpha Returns Group PLC ("Alpha Returns" or the "Company")


4 January 2017


Grant of Options


The Company is pleased to announce that on 3 January 2017, the Board granted options over a total 15,000,000 ordinary shares, representing 2.16 per cent.

of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital at an exercise price of 0.5p per share in accordance with the terms of the share option scheme, details of which were announced on 19 December 2013. Options were granted to the following directors:


Name Number Price Exercise dates


Christopher Neo 3,000,000 0.5p 3/1/2019 - 3/1/2024


Chan Cheong Yee (Quattro) 1,000,000 0.5p 3/1/2019 - 3/1/2024


Tsang Fung Chu (Ellen) 1,000,000 0.5p 3/1/2019 - 3/1/2024



The remaining 10,000,000 options have been granted to group employees (including the Company's 52.5 per cent. owned investee company Telistar Solutions Pte Ltd.) and consultants to the Company on the same terms as above.



Christopher Neo and Chan Cheong Yee (Quattro) each hold options over a further 5,000,000 million ordinary shares exercisable at 2.2p per share, expiring 17/1/2021. Christopher Neo is also interested in 12,760,000 ordinary shares, approximately 1.84 per cent of the Company's current issued ordinary share capital.




For further information:


Alpha Returns Group plc Christopher Neo, Executive Director 020 3286 6388


ZAI Corporate Finance Limited (Nomad) 020 7060 2220 Peter Trevelyan Clark / Tim Cofman


Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Broker) 020 7220 9797 Duncan Vasey / Lucy Williams




