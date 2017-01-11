Erweiterte Funktionen

Grandfathered Data Plans Going Extinct




11.01.17 10:15
dpa-AFX


DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Telecom companies' grandfathered unlimited data plans are on a hit.

AT&T, the second-largest cellular carrier in the U.S., plans a $5 monthly increase in the price of its legacy unlimited data plans, the second hike in a year. Meanwhile, Verizon Wireless is forcing its unlimited data subscribers who use more than 200GB a month to change their plan to limited plans or face disconnected service.


AT&T's mobile customers who have held onto unlimited data plans for years, even after the company stopped selling them to new subscribers, will see the hike beginning March.


AT&T reportedly said, "If you have a legacy unlimited data plan, you can keep it; however, beginning in March 2017, it will increase by $5 per month."


For almost seven years, AT&T charged the unlimited data plan at $30 a month until it was raised in February 2016 to $35 a month. The latest price hike will make the plan at $40 a month just for data. The smartphone plans will cost around $90 a month including voice and texting.


The company also encouraged its legacy customers to move to any of its new plans, most of which have data limits. According to the firm, the new plans offer several benefits compared to legacy unlimited plan.


AT&T was the first carrier to offer unlimited data plans for iPhone in 2007. Later, the company had stopped selling unlimited smartphone data to new customers, but last year introduced a new unlimited plan only to people who also subscribe to DirecTV or U-verse TV.


Verizon Wireless, meanwhile, reportedly advised their employees about the policy change regarding the unlimited data subscribers. The company is sending notices to affected customers of their excessive usage, with a deadline to change their plan. Once a line is disconnected under the new policy, Verizon will give customers a 50-day window to resubscribe, only to plans without unlimited data.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



