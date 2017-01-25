Grainger (W.W.) Inc. Earnings Drop 7% In Q4
25.01.17 13:52
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit fell to $146.92 million, or $2.45 per share. This was down from $157.85 million, or $2.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.47 billion. This was down from $2.48 billion last year.
Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $146.92 Mln. vs. $157.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -6.9% -EPS (Q4): $2.45 vs. $2.49 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.6% -Analysts Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q4): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.4%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.30 to $12.40
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|233,224 €
|227,835 €
|5,389 €
|+2,37%
|25.01./14:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3848021040
|857498
|233,22 €
|169,28 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|231,00 €
|0,00%
|19.01.17
|Frankfurt
|233,224 €
|+2,37%
|11:58
|Düsseldorf
|231,69 €
|+1,73%
|09:13
|Berlin
|231,72 €
|+1,70%
|08:08
|München
|231,78 €
|+1,26%
|08:08
|NYSE
|249,09 $
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Stuttgart
|231,332 €
|-0,14%
|12:48
