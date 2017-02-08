Grainger Reports Higher Like-for-like Rental Growth

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger Plc. (GRI.L), a residential landlord, in its trading for the four months to January 31, reported 3.4% total like-for-like rental growth year to date, including regulated tenancies and PRS homes.





The company reported 2.8% like-for-like rental growth year to date on PRS homes, with continued strong demand for rental homes and a strong pickup in rental growth in January following a seasonally slower period for Christmas. Annualised rental growth was 4.2% on regulated tenancy rental reviews.

Total sales pipeline for fiscal 2017 is 83 million, same as last year.

The company said its sales performance is in line with expectations. The company expects first half volumes to return to normal levels this year, compared to the prior year where there were increased activity ahead of the changes to Stamp Duty Land Tax.

Helen Gordon, Chief Executive, said: "It has been a good start to the year. ..We are seeing the benefits of the actions taken to reduce our operational and financial costs. Our sales pipeline is building well and provides good earnings visibility for the full year."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM