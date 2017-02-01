Erweiterte Funktionen

Graham Corp Q3 Earnings Climb 45%




01.02.17 12:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.84 million, or $0.19 per share. This was up from $1.27 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.8% to $22.65 million. This was up from $17.32 million last year.


Graham Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): $1.84 Mln. vs. $1.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 44.9% -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $22.65 Mln vs. $17.32 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.8%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $88 - $92 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



