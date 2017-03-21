Google To Change Ad Policy, Hire Staff

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google said Tuesday that it is taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content.



This includes removing ads more effectively from content that is attacking or harassing people based on their race, religion, gender or similar categories. This change will enable it to take action, where appropriate, on a larger set of ads and sites.

Google noted that it will also tighten safeguards to ensure that ads show up only against legitimate creators in YouTube Partner Program-as opposed to those who impersonate other channels or violate community guidelines. Finally, It won't stop at taking down ads. The YouTube team is taking a hard look at existing community guidelines to determine what content is allowed on the platform-not just what content can be monetized.

Google said, in the coming days and months, it is introducing new tools for advertisers to more easily and consistently manage where their ads appear across YouTube and the web.

Google said it is changing the default settings for ads so that they show on content that meets a higher level of brand safety and excludes potentially objectionable content that advertisers may prefer not to advertise against. Brands can opt in to advertise on broader types of content if they choose.

Google will introduce new account-level controls to make it easier for advertisers to exclude specific sites and channels from all of their AdWords for Video and Google Display Network campaigns, and manage brand safety settings across all their campaigns with a push of a button.

In addition, Google noted that it will introduce new controls to make it easier for brands to exclude higher risk content and fine-tune where they want their ads to appear.

Google stated that it will offer advertisers and agencies more transparency and visibility on where their ads are running, and in the coming months it will expand availability of video-level reporting to all advertisers.

The company noted that it will be hiring significant numbers of people and developing new tools powered by our latest advancements in AI and machine learning to increase our capacity to review questionable content for advertising. In cases where advertisers find their ads were served where they shouldn't have been, the company plans to offer a new escalation path to make it easier for them to raise issues. In addition, the company said it will soon be able to resolve these cases in less than a few hours.

Philipp Schindler, Google's chief business officer, said in a blog, "We believe the combination of these new policies and controls will significantly strengthen our ability to help advertisers reach audiences at scale, while respecting their values."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

