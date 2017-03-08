Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Google Reportedly Faces New EU Complaint Over Android




08.03.17 03:30
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A group of Google adversaries announced a new formal complaint Tuesday to the European Union's antitrust watchdog over the Alphabet Inc.

(GOOGL, GOOG) unit's behavior with its Android mobile-operating service, the Wall Street Journal reported.


The Open Internet Project, whose members include German publishing giants Axel Springer SE and Hubert Burda Media, as well as a handful of French internet companies, said it had filed a new complaint to the EU against Google because the technology giant had "imposed contractual restraints on manufacturers of Android smartphones and tablets, which make it virtually impossible for them to produce and market Google-free devices."


The European Commission last April accused Google of using its Android mobile-operating system, which runs more than 80% of the world's smartphones, to strong-arm phone makers and telecom companies into favoring Google's search engine and browser on their devices.


In addition, the EU has formally accused Google of skewing its online search results to favor its comparison-shopping service and alleged the company violates the bloc's rules by restricting how websites offering Google's search function can show advertisements from other companies.


The regulator is moving forward with its decision against Google in the shopping case, according to report citing people familiar with the matter. The EU has asked some complainants whether the information they submitted is nonconfidential and could be shared with Google. This is a sign the commission is preparing to show the company more evidence on which it plans to base its decision.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
851,15 $ 847,27 $ 3,88 $ +0,46% 08.03./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 867,00 $ 672,66 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		806,20 € +0,52%  07.03.17
Hamburg 805,05 € +0,76%  07.03.17
Düsseldorf 800,25 € +0,60%  07.03.17
Frankfurt 804,028 € +0,56%  07.03.17
Nasdaq 851,15 $ +0,46%  07.03.17
Berlin 798,65 € +0,08%  07.03.17
Hannover 800,00 € 0,00%  07.03.17
München 800,95 € 0,00%  07.03.17
Stuttgart 805,747 € 0,00%  07.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
619 Google A0B7FY 26.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
  Löschung 12.06.16
267 Schmutzige Unternehmen 12.03.16
122 Google Split und KapSt. 09.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...