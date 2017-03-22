Erweiterte Funktionen

Google Maps Will Let You Share Location




22.03.17 17:26
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Maps introduced a new feature to share real-time location to a contact for 15 minutes to 3 days.

The feature can be turned off at any time by the user.


The tech leader believes that the feature will help friends meet up in a large park or a restaurant at a new location.


One can open share location and tap one contact to share the location. The feature shall work in both Android and iOS. Even desktops can be used to share a location. There will be an alert on the screen when the sharing option is on.


Google Maps noted that when one is away on a trip, and running late then sharing of location and trip will be useful. Your contact can see the expected arrival time and follow your journey toward your destination.


Daniel Resnick, engineering manager said Google Maps could answer questions such as where are you now and what's your ETA with just a few taps.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



