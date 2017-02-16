Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Google Fiber Laying Off Workers In Restructuring




16.02.17 16:20
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Fiber, the high-speed Internet service of Alphabet Inc.

, is laying off several hundred employees as it transitions to wireless service instead of underground fiber-optic cables, according to media reports.


In addition, Greg McCray will reportedly be the new CEO of Access, the Alphabet unit that controls Google Fiber and other small Internet projects.


McCray is a long-time broadband executive and former CEO of Michigan-based Aero Communications Inc. He succeeds Craig Barratt, who stepped down in October 2016.


In October, Alphabet stopped the rollout of Google Fiber in some cities in the United States. Access said it will lay off employees and also replace CEO Barratt. At that media reports indicated the division would lay off about 9 percent of its staff.


However, the latest job cuts will reportedly affect more workers than the October layoffs. Several hundred Access employees are said to be moving to new jobs at Google or other Alphabet companies.


Last August, the Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet is rethinking its high-speed internet business after initial rollouts proved more expensive and time consuming than anticipated.


Google's announcement in 2010 of its Fiber project sparked high expectations at a time when telephone companies were perceived as moving slowly in rolling out faster broadband service. More than 1,000 cities applied and Google began service in the Kansas City area in November 2012.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
840,51 $ 837,32 $ 3,19 $ +0,38% 16.02./17:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 867,00 $ 672,66 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		787,60 € -0,17%  17:27
Nasdaq 840,51 $ +0,38%  17:18
Stuttgart 789,653 € -0,08%  16:44
Hamburg 790,15 € -0,23%  16:44
Berlin 790,40 € -0,42%  11:39
Frankfurt 787,884 € -0,81%  17:15
Hannover 790,00 € -0,88%  08:15
Düsseldorf 790,05 € -0,99%  08:09
München 786,50 € -1,01%  13:47
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
619 Google A0B7FY 26.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
  Löschung 12.06.16
267 Schmutzige Unternehmen 12.03.16
122 Google Split und KapSt. 09.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...