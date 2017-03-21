Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Google Faces Brand Backlash Over Ad Placement




21.03.17 00:11
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has announced it will bring changes to its advertising policies after several major firms and government agencies pulled ads from the platform because they appeared alongside offensive extremist content on its YouTube site.


Google's European chief Matthew Brittin apologized to the firms and agencies and promised to review the firm's policies and strengthen enforcement.


Marks and Spencer became the latest firm to pull its online ads over the issue, joining others such as Audi, RBS and L'Oreal. The UK government and The Guardian had also pulled ads from the video site.


Advertisement from many well-known firms and organizations had appeared alongside content from supporters of extremist groups on YouTube's video site.


Google has announced that it would give clients more control over where their ads appear on both YouTube and the Google Display Network.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
867,91 $ 872,37 $ -4,46 $ -0,51% 21.03./00:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02079K3059 A14Y6F 874,42 $ 672,66 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		808,35 € -0,66%  20.03.17
Berlin 813,00 € +0,30%  20.03.17
Hamburg 807,35 € +0,17%  20.03.17
Hannover 807,15 € +0,14%  20.03.17
Stuttgart 806,003 € 0,00%  20.03.17
Düsseldorf 810,00 € -0,25%  20.03.17
Nasdaq 867,91 $ -0,51%  20.03.17
München 805,82 € -0,58%  20.03.17
Frankfurt 805,907 € -0,97%  20.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
619 Google A0B7FY 26.01.17
14 FANG Aktien nach dem Trump. 24.12.16
  Löschung 12.06.16
267 Schmutzige Unternehmen 12.03.16
122 Google Split und KapSt. 09.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...