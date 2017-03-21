Google Faces Brand Backlash Over Ad Placement

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Alphabet A":

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has announced it will bring changes to its advertising policies after several major firms and government agencies pulled ads from the platform because they appeared alongside offensive extremist content on its YouTube site.





Google's European chief Matthew Brittin apologized to the firms and agencies and promised to review the firm's policies and strengthen enforcement.

Marks and Spencer became the latest firm to pull its online ads over the issue, joining others such as Audi, RBS and L'Oreal. The UK government and The Guardian had also pulled ads from the video site.

Advertisement from many well-known firms and organizations had appeared alongside content from supporters of extremist groups on YouTube's video site.

Google has announced that it would give clients more control over where their ads appear on both YouTube and the Google Display Network.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM