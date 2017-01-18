Erweiterte Funktionen

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises 277%




18.01.17 13:59
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

(GS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.15 billion, or $5.08 per share. This was higher than $0.57 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $8.17 billion. This was up from $7.27 billion last year.


Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.15 Bln. vs. $0.57 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 277.2% -EPS (Q4): $5.08 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 300% -Analysts Estimate: $4.82 -Revenue (Q4): $8.17 Bln vs. $7.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
220,685 € 220,609 € 0,076 € +0,03% 18.01./14:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US38141G1040 920332 236,95 € 124,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		220,685 € +0,03%  14:25
NYSE 235,74 $ 0,00%  17.01.17
Stuttgart 219,908 € -0,49%  13:38
Xetra 221,25 € -1,34%  14:04
Frankfurt 218,89 € -2,15%  13:39
Berlin 219,40 € -3,58%  13:36
Düsseldorf 220,19 € -3,76%  10:29
Hamburg 219,99 € -3,83%  08:09
Hannover 219,99 € -3,83%  08:09
München 220,58 € -3,94%  08:08
  = Realtime
