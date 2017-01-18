Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises 277%
18.01.17 13:59
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
(GS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.15 billion, or $5.08 per share. This was higher than $0.57 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $8.17 billion. This was up from $7.27 billion last year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.15 Bln. vs. $0.57 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 277.2% -EPS (Q4): $5.08 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 300% -Analysts Estimate: $4.82 -Revenue (Q4): $8.17 Bln vs. $7.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|220,685 €
|220,609 €
|0,076 €
|+0,03%
|18.01./14:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US38141G1040
|920332
|236,95 €
|124,36 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|220,685 €
|+0,03%
|14:25
|NYSE
|235,74 $
|0,00%
|17.01.17
|Stuttgart
|219,908 €
|-0,49%
|13:38
|Xetra
|221,25 €
|-1,34%
|14:04
|Frankfurt
|218,89 €
|-2,15%
|13:39
|Berlin
|219,40 €
|-3,58%
|13:36
|Düsseldorf
|220,19 €
|-3,76%
|10:29
|Hamburg
|219,99 €
|-3,83%
|08:09
|Hannover
|219,99 €
|-3,83%
|08:09
|München
|220,58 €
|-3,94%
|08:08
