Erweiterte Funktionen



Gold demand for technological uses grew for an eighth consecutive quarter




02.11.18 13:23
Finanztrends

• Electronics demand grew 2% y-o-y, with notable strength in the printed circuit board (PCB) sector

• While gains were recorded in other areas of the technology sector, dental demand continued to decline, falling below 4t for the first time


Gold used in technology grew 1% to 85.3t in Q3, the eighth consecutive quarter of y-o-y growth. This uptick was again driven by ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



Ein Beitrag von Dr. Thorsten Polleit.


zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Europäische Cannabis-Börsengänge voraus
Investieren wie Warren Buffet - Neuer 369% Cannabis Hot Stock

Redfund Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.234,1 $ 1.234,19 $ -0,09 $ -0,01% 02.11./15:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009655157 965515 1.366 $ 1.161 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
FXCM 		1.234,1 $ -0,01%  15:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
100 Mio. Dollar pro Jahr mit Regierung - Kursfeuerwerk. Bester Cannabis Hot Stock nach 50.133% mit Aurora Cannabis und 294.900% mit Canopy Growth

Biome Grow Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3125 Silber - alles rund um das Mon. 15:03
9594 Gold und weitere interessante A. 14:27
247163 "Wenn das Gold redet, dann sc. 12:29
2798 Barrick Gold 2.0 09:49
74 QV alles 25.10.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...