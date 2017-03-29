Gold Wobbles As Fed Officials Differ On Rate Hike View

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Wednesday as a pair of Federal Reserve officials offered conflicting views on interest rates.





Chicago Fed President Charles Evans thinks its possible that only one rate hike will be warranted.

"My current dual mandate outlook allows me to support another one or two increases this year," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery at the DZ Bank-OMFIF International Capital Markets Conference in Frankfurt.

On the other hand, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren thinks the central bank should raise interest at rates every other meeting this year, meaning rate hikes in June, September and December.

April gold fell $1.90, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,253.70/oz.

There was little reaction as the EU confirmed it received a letter from the UK triggering Brexit's Article 50. Speaking in the House of Commons, UK PM Theresa May said, "This is a historic moment, and there's no turning back."

