Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Tumbles As Stocks Climb Wall Of Worry




13.02.17 20:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures tumbled Monday as U.

S. stocks set new record highs, denting the precious metal's safe haven appeal.


Traders have expressed little risk aversion despite geopolitical tensions and a lack of clarity on new president Donald Trump's fiscal policies.


With all three major U.S. stock indices at an all-time peak, April gold fell $10.10, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,225.80/oz.


There was little economic news today. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offers semi-annual congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday.


She is expected to signal the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates a few times this year, as long as the jobs market is stable and inflation continues to pick up.


Later this week, the government releases consumer price data.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals!
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme von Petrolithium-Portfolio voraus! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:15 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Drops Below $53 As U.S. Productio [...]
21:03 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: TUI AG: TUI REACHES AGRE [...]
20:54 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: New Group strateg [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Chirurg [...]
20:33 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Mixed Ahead Of Yellen Testimony
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...