Gold Tumbles As Dow Surges Above 20,000

25.01.17 20:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell Wednesday, slipping from 10-week highs as the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 20,000 for the first time ever.


With risk appetite picking up and gold's safe haven appeal diminished, March gold was down 15 at $1198 an ounce.


The day was bereft of first-tier economic data, but traders reacted to some encouraging news from the housing and manufacturing sectors.


US mortgage applications rose 4% last week even as refinancing continued to lag, MBA reported today.


Yesterday, The Markit 'flash' US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was 55.1 in January, up from 54.3 in December.


Traders are looking ahead to US GDP, durable goods and consumer sentiment data in the coming days.


Übernahme - Potentielles Weltklasse-Lithium-Projekt vervierfacht!
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
