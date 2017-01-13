Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Trims Weekly Gains As Stocks Wobble




13.01.17 20:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures slipped Friday, trimming a portion of recent gains amid a pair of U.

S. economic reports.


Feb. gold settled at $1,196.20/oz, down $3.60, or 0.3 percent.


Gold futures ended the week with a gain of about 1.9 percent, with the precious metal boosted by its appeal as a safe haven asset. Earlier this week, gold touched its highest since November, rising near $1210.


Investors have grown cautious this week amid political uncertainties in the U.S. and speculation that the rally in stocks has petered out.


In economic news today, U.S. retail sales were up 0.6 percent in December.


Economists had expected retail sales to advance by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.1 percent uptick originally reported for the previous month.


U.S. producer price growth came in line with economist estimates.


The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand rose by 0.3 percent in December after climbing by 0.4 percent in November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:10 , dpa-AFX
House Approves Resolution Setting Up Repeal [...]
21:55 , dpa-AFX
Netflix Moves Notably Higher On Upgrade By [...]
21:32 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Close Modestly Lower But Well Of [...]
21:26 , dpa-AFX
US-Anleihen: Verluste - Recht gute Stimmung [...]
21:14 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Down 3% This Week As OPEC Do [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...