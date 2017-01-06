Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Trims Weekly Gains As Fed Members Squawk About Rate Hikes




06.01.17 20:15
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Friday despite a mixed U.

S. jobs report, as a number of Federal Reserve officials hinted at further interest rate hikes.


The U.S. added 156,000 jobs in December, short of expectations for jobs growth of 180,000. While the unemployment rate edged up to 4.7% as more people entered the workforce, wages per hour continued to rise.


Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester called the December jobs report "decent" and "in line with what we've been seeing." She said expectations for three interest rate hikes in 2017 are "reasonable."


Chicago Fed President Charles Evans says economic conditions might call for 2 rate hikes in 2017, as he is optimistic U.S. economic fundamentals will remain strong.


Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said interest rates may need to rise "more briskly than markets anticipate" with unemployment at healthy levels and inflation "very close" to the 2% target.


Gold slipped $7.90, or 0.7%, for the session to settle at $1,173.40 an ounce. However, gold prices were higher for a second week, returning to levels not seen since late November.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



