Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Takes Breather After Recent Rise




22.03.17 13:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched lower Wednesday, pausing after strong gains over the past week.


A pullback in U.S. stocks and the dollar, as well as numerous geopolitical uncertainties, has raised gold's safe haven appeal in March.


The dollar is experiencing its worst weekly stretch in some time, due in part to last week's relatively dovish Federal Reserve statement.


Policymakers said the pace of further rate hike increases would only be "gradual."


Meanwhile, Bank of France Chief François Villeroy de Galhau argued today that the appropriate time for the winding down of stimulus measures has not yet been reached.


He said European Central Bank should continue accommodative monetary policy to progress towards inflation goal.


Gold for May was down $1 at $1246 an ounce, having touched its highest in a few weeks.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:53 , dpa-AFX
ECB Says Entry Process For UK Banks Movi [...]
14:53 , dpa-AFX
ECB Says Entry Process For UK Banks Movi [...]
14:49 , dpa-AFX
FMO Sells Holding in TBC Bank Group PLC (" [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Luxuskonzern Hermès verbucht trotz Terror zw [...]
14:38 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...