Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Surges On Dovish Fed




16.03.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures surged Thursday as traders continued to assess yesterday's dovish Federal Reserve statement.


While the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter point, they delivered a sober assessment of the economy and subdued inflation outlook.


Instead of foreshadowing three more interest rate hikes in 2017, the Fed still sees only two modest rate hikes by year's end.


Gold was up $25.39 to $1226 an ounce, the biggest one-day gain in months.


However, the defeat of right-wing nationalists in European elections and a significant rally in global stocks dented gold's safe haven appeal.


U.S. weekly jobless claims are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and are expected to slip near 240,000. Housing starts and building permits are also due.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:42 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Kreise: Deutsche Bahn kehrt in die [...]
14:41 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Housing Starts Rebound In February But [...]
14:40 , dpa-AFX
Merkel vereinbart mit China gemeinsamen Einsa [...]
14:39 , dpa-AFX
Nucor Provides Q1 Outlook
14:25 , dpa-AFX
Bank Of England Split On Record Low Rate
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...