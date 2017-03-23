Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Stocks Under Pressure Amid Modest Drop In Price Of Metal
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Thursday, although considerable weakness is visible among gold stocks.
Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has slumped by 1.1 percent.
The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery slipping $2.50 to $1,247.20 an ounce.
