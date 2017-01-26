Gold Stocks Under Pressure Amid Drop In Price Of Metal

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Thursday, although gold stocks are seeing substantial weakness amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal.





With gold for February delivery slumping $8 to $1,189.80, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has tumbled by 2.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

