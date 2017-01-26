Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Stocks Under Pressure Amid Drop In Price Of Metal
26.01.17 20:46
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Thursday, although gold stocks are seeing substantial weakness amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal.
With gold for February delivery slumping $8 to $1,189.80, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has tumbled by 2.7 percent.
5.655
-0,02%
-0,08%
