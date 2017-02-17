Erweiterte Funktionen

Gold Stocks Showing Substantial Move To The Downside




17.02.17 21:54
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Friday, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.8 percent.


The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery slipping $2.50 to $1,239.10 an ounce.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5.814,9 $ 5.819,44 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.08./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009694271 969427 5.835 $ 4.426 $
+0,02%
5.815 minus
-0,08%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Indizes Nasdaq 5.814,9 $ -0,08%  16.02.17
