Gold Stocks Showing Substantial Move To The Downside

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Friday, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.8 percent.

The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery slipping $2.50 to $1,239.10 an ounce.





Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM