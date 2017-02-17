Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Stocks Showing Substantial Move To The Downside
17.02.17 21:54
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside during trading on Friday, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.8 percent.
The weakness among gold stocks comes amid a modest decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery slipping $2.50 to $1,239.10 an ounce.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5.814,9 $
|5.819,44 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009694271
|969427
|5.835 $
|4.426 $
+0,02%
5.815
-0,08%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Indizes Nasdaq
|5.814,9 $
|-0,08%
|16.02.17
