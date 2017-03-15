Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Stocks Rallying Despite Drop In Price Of Metal
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index jumping by 2.4 percent.
The rally by gold stocks comes despite a decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery is slipping $2.90 to $1,199.70 an ounce.
