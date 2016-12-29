Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Stocks Rally Amid Jump In Price Of Metal
29.12.16
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Thursday, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 5.8 percent. With the gain, the index reached its best intraday level in over a month.
The rally by gold stocks comes amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery jumping $17.20 to $1,158.10 an ounce.
