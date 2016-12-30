Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
 Indizes    


Gold Stocks Pulling Back Along With Price Of Metal




30.12.16 21:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially moving to the upside, gold stocks have shown a notable downturn over the course of the trading session on Friday.

The NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has slumped by 3.1 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over a month.


The pullback by gold stocks comes amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery sliding $6.40 to $1,151.70 an ounce.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5.432,09 $ 5.438,56 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.08./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009694271 969427 5.512 $ 4.210 $
Werte im Artikel
5.432 minus
-0,12%
 minus
-0,29%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Indizes Nasdaq 5.432,09 $ -0,12%  29.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 OHR PHARM 26.11.15
4 Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne . 28.05.15
5 Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im . 20.09.11
11 heute haben die Amis 12.05.04
16 Steinberg zeichnen? 16.10.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...