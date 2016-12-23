Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Stocks Posting Strong Gains Amid Choppy Trading
23.12.16 20:08
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite the lack of direction being shown by the broader markets, gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside during trading on Friday.
Reflecting the strength in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has surged up by 2.3 percent.
The strength among gold stocks comes amid a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery rising $3 to $1,133.70 an ounce.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
