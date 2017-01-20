Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Stocks Moving Higher Along With Price Of Metal
20.01.17 21:01
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks are seeing considerable strength in afternoon trading on Friday, resulting in a 2.3 percent advance by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.
The gains by gold stocks come amid an increase by the price of the previous metal, with gold for February delivery climbing $3.40 to $1,204.90 a barrel.
+0,48%
5.540
-0,28%
