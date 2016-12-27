Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Stocks Moving Higher Along With Price Of Metal
27.12.16 20:11
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold stocks have shown a significant move to the upside during trading on Tuesday, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 1.6 percent.
The strength among gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February climbing $5.10 to $1,138.70 an ounce.
