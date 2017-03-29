Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
Gold Stocks Move Higher Despite Drop In Price Of Metal
29.03.17 21:54
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, gold stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday.
Reflecting the strength in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has climbed by 1.4 percent.
The gains by gold stocks come despite a decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery fell $1.90 to $1,253.70 an ounce.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5.875,14 $
|5.840,37 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.08./23:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009694271
|969427
|5.928 $
|4.574 $
Werte im Artikel
5.875
+0,60%
-0,20%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Indizes Nasdaq
|5.875,14 $
|+0,60%
|28.03.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|OHR PHARM
|26.11.15
|4
|Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne .
|28.05.15
|5
|Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im .
|20.09.11
|11
|heute haben die Amis
|12.05.04
|16
|Steinberg zeichnen?
|16.10.03