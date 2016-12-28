Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Stock Near $1140 After Lousy Housing Data




28.12.16 20:00
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat again Wednesday, holding near 2-week highs during this lull between Christmas and New Years.


Feb. gold was up 2 dollars at $1140 an ounce.


Gold's safe haven value was boosted by a drop in stocks, with the DJIA unable to crack the elusive 20,000 mark.


Also, a report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showed a sharp pullback in U.S. pending home sales in the month of November.


NAR said its pending home sales index tumbled by 2.5 percent to 107.3 in November after inching up by 0.1 percent to a revised 110.0 in October.


A recent spate of disappointing economic data may signal a winter slowdown that would prevent the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
20:37 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Überga [...]
20:28 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Paring Early Gains After Pending Home [...]
20:23 , dpa-AFX
Kerry Defends Decision On U.N. Resolution Ba [...]
20:00 , dpa-AFX
Gold Stock Near $1140 After Lousy Housing [...]
19:43 , dpa-AFX
Qualcomm Posting Notable Loss After Fine By [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...