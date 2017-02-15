Gold Steady Ahead Of Data Deluge

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly higher Wednesday morning, trimming recent losses as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen prepared to offer testimony before Congress for a second day.





Yellen yesterday said an interest rate hike is possible at any of the upcoming Fed meetings.

Yellen will be back on Capitol Hill to appear before the House Financial Services panel at 10 a.m. ET.

Ahead of that, Consumer prices and retail sales for January are set for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, along with the Empire state index for February.

Economists are looking for CPI growth of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the prior month. CPI less food and energy is expected to grow 0.2 percent.

The National Association of Home Builders' housing market index for February will be revealed at 10 am ET. The economists are looking for 69, slightly up from 67 last month.

Gold for April was up 2 dollars at $1227 an ounce.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM