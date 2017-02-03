Gold Steady After Upbeat Jobs Report

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.02.17 15:17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday morning amid muted reaction to a solid U.

S. jobs report.


March gold was down 1 dollar at $1217 an ounce, holding near its highest since November.


The U.S. generated 227,000 new jobs in January to mark the biggest gain in four months, the Labor Department said this morning. The unemployment rate rose to 4.8% as more Americans were looking for work.


Hourly wages rose 0.1% to $26 an hour. Over the past 12 months wages have climbed 2.5%, a solid increase after years of stagnant wages.


The Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest rates on hold yesterday and gave no indication that a rate hike is imminent.


The Bank of England unanimously decided to maintain its monetary policy unchanged and raised its growth forecasts.


