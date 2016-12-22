Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Steady After Data Deluge




22.12.16 15:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were little changed Thursday morning despite a flurry of economic news that may raise doubts about the pace of U.

S. growth this winter.


U.S. GDP growth was revised up to 3.5% rate in the third quarter, a better than expected result.


However, looking at figures from November, weaker factory production dented Chicago Fed's national economic activity index, while U.S. durable goods orders fell for first time in five months in November.


And initial jobless claims jumped by 21,000 to a six-month high.


Gold was down $2 at $1131 on ounce, staying near recent ten-month lows.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



