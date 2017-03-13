Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Steadies On European Uncertainties
13.03.17 19:15
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Monday, snapping a week-long losing skid with a miniscule gain ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.
The central bank meets in Washington DC Tuesday and Wednesday. Analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates buy a quarter point after strong jobs reports over the winter.
April gold gained $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,203.10/oz, inching up from 2-month lows.
Gold steadied today amid political uncertainties in Europe, where right-wing parties are gaining momentum due to a wave of anti-immigration sentiment.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
21:26 , dpa-AFXFinanzvorstand Lutz soll neuer Bahn-Chef werd [...]
21:23 , dpa-AFXWeißes Haus bereitet Treffen zwischen Trump [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFXOTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Haltung [...]
20:24 , dpa-AFXGNW-News: Novartis Kisqali® (ribociclib, LEE0 [...]
20:23 , dpa-AFXNovartis Kisqali® (ribociclib, LEE011) receives [...]