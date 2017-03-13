Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Steadies On European Uncertainties




13.03.17 19:15
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Monday, snapping a week-long losing skid with a miniscule gain ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.


The central bank meets in Washington DC Tuesday and Wednesday. Analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates buy a quarter point after strong jobs reports over the winter.


April gold gained $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,203.10/oz, inching up from 2-month lows.


Gold steadied today amid political uncertainties in Europe, where right-wing parties are gaining momentum due to a wave of anti-immigration sentiment.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:26 , dpa-AFX
Finanzvorstand Lutz soll neuer Bahn-Chef werd [...]
21:23 , dpa-AFX
Weißes Haus bereitet Treffen zwischen Trump [...]
20:51 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Haltung [...]
20:24 , dpa-AFX
GNW-News: Novartis Kisqali® (ribociclib, LEE0 [...]
20:23 , dpa-AFX
Novartis Kisqali® (ribociclib, LEE011) receives [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...