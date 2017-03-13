Gold Steadies On European Uncertainties

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Monday, snapping a week-long losing skid with a miniscule gain ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.





The central bank meets in Washington DC Tuesday and Wednesday. Analysts expect the Fed to raise interest rates buy a quarter point after strong jobs reports over the winter.

April gold gained $1.70, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,203.10/oz, inching up from 2-month lows.

Gold steadied today amid political uncertainties in Europe, where right-wing parties are gaining momentum due to a wave of anti-immigration sentiment.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM