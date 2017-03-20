Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Stays Near $1230 As Brexit Looms




20.03.17 13:37
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday amid word the UK's Brexit will be triggered March 29.


"Everything is ready" for the Brexit process, according to Agence France Presse.


Gold was up $1 at $1230 an ounce, having risen sharply after last Wednesday's dovish Federal Reserve statement.


The unfolding week brings with it a host of Fed speeches as traders look for clues about whether the central bank will again raise interest rates in the first half of the year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:16 , dpa-AFX
UK PM Theresa May To Trigger Article 50 O [...]
14:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE: Hannover Re [...]
14:10 , dpa-AFX
Man Group PLC : Form 8.3 - [Redrow Group [...]
14:09 , dpa-AFX
Pound Retreats As U.K. PM To Invoke Articl [...]
14:05 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Gerry Weber International AG (eng [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...