Gold Stays Near $1230 As Brexit Looms
20.03.17 13:37
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Monday amid word the UK's Brexit will be triggered March 29.
"Everything is ready" for the Brexit process, according to Agence France Presse.
Gold was up $1 at $1230 an ounce, having risen sharply after last Wednesday's dovish Federal Reserve statement.
The unfolding week brings with it a host of Fed speeches as traders look for clues about whether the central bank will again raise interest rates in the first half of the year.
