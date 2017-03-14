Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Stable Near $1200 As Fed Preps Rate Call




14.03.17 13:19
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday morning, with traders on the sidelines ahead of tomorrow's interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve.


The Fed is expected to raise interest rates and offer a relatively hawkish outlook via its so-called dot-plot.


Markets are also keeping a close eye on European elections this week, as anti-immigration parties are gaining momentum in France and the Netherlands.


Meanwhile, the U.K. government's Brexit bill has passed its final House of Commons hurdle, paving the way for Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 so the U.K. can leave the European Union.


Gold was up 1 dollar at $1205 an ounce, having seen little movement this week after big losses a week ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip!
Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Lithium-Übernahme in Spanien voraus - 900% Aktientip! Lithium-Lieferant für BMW, VW und Daimler entsteht!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:04 , dpa-AFX
BoE's Hogg Resigns Over Failure To Declare [...]
14:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Clearwater International GmbH / Rekordja [...]
14:01 , dpa-AFX
OTS: BearingPoint GmbH / BearingPoint übern [...]
14:00 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Producer Prices Rise More Than Expecte [...]
13:57 , dpa-AFX
Euro Weakens On German ZEW Survey, Dutc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...