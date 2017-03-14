Gold Stable Near $1200 As Fed Preps Rate Call

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday morning, with traders on the sidelines ahead of tomorrow's interest rate announcement from the Federal Reserve.





The Fed is expected to raise interest rates and offer a relatively hawkish outlook via its so-called dot-plot.

Markets are also keeping a close eye on European elections this week, as anti-immigration parties are gaining momentum in France and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the U.K. government's Brexit bill has passed its final House of Commons hurdle, paving the way for Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 so the U.K. can leave the European Union.

Gold was up 1 dollar at $1205 an ounce, having seen little movement this week after big losses a week ago.

