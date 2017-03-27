Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Sparkles On Risk Aversion




27.03.17 20:27
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Monday, posting the highest settlement price in a month as traders expressed risk aversion.


April gold rose $7.20, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,255.70 an ounce. The advance has gold on the verge of its highest since last November.


Falling stocks and geopolitical tensions have lifted gold's safe haven appeal.


There was little reaction to nebulous statements on interest rates from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans.


Evans said that only two rate hikes this year "might be right" if uncertainty grows, but that there could be four interest rate hikes if "things take off."


