Gold Shines In New Year, Near $1170

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Wednesday morning amid speculation the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates three times in 2017.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's Dec.



13-14 meeting are due at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

At the meeting, the central bank lifted interest rates and hinted at more hikes in 2017 than analysts had forecast.

However, recent economic data has been generated concerns about a winter economic lull for a third year in a row. The Fed minutes may provide clues about the criteria for further rate hikes.

Gold for Feb. was up $5.50 at $1167 an ounce, the highest in more than three weeks. That's despite a stronger dollar and steady stocks hovering at record highs.

