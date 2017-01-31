Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Shines As Stocks Sag




31.01.17 19:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures surged Tuesday as stocks tumbled for second straight session.


Gold's safe haven appeal has been in effect as markets have grown anxious about the Trump administration's immigration and trade policies.


March gold was up $15 at $1211 an ounce. It was the biggest monthly gain for gold since June.


Trump suspended the entire U.S. refugee program for four months and banned for 90 days entry into the U.S. of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, which are predominantly Muslim countries.


The Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing a drop in consumer confidence in the month of January.


The consumer confidence index fell to 111.8 in January from a revised 113.3 in December. Economists had expected the index to dip to 112.2.


Chicago-area business activity was nearly flat in the month of January, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Tuesday.


MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer dropped to 50.3 in January from a revised 53.9 in December, hitting its lowest level since last May.


The Bank of Japan raised its economic growth forecasts on Tuesday, but kept its policy stance unchanged


