Gold Set For Best Weekly Gains Since The Summer




06.01.17 15:07
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures levelled off Friday morning after rising four consecutive sessions.


Traders were looking at a mixed U.S. jobs report that will shed little light on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates early in 2017.


The U.S. added 156,000 jobs in December, short of expectations for jobs growth of 180,000. While the unemployment rate edged up to 4.7% as more people entered the workforce, wages per hour continued to rise.


Gold was down $2 at $1179 an ounce this morning, having touched the highest in five weeks.


Gold is on track for its best weekly gains in six months, boosted by its safe haven appeal as the U.S. prepares for what may be an awkward transition between the Obama and Trump administrations.


