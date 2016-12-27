Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Rises Toward $1150 As Global Jitters Mount
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Tuesday morning amid some anxiety about the health of the global economy heading into the New Year.
A spate of lackluster economic data hints the U.S. may suffer a third straight winter slowdown, perhaps forcing the Federal Reserve to delay further interest rate hikes.
Gold for February was up $10 at $1143 an ounce, climbing from 10-month lows seen earlier in December.
Gold's safe haven appeal took a hit as markets were calm after Donald Trump's upset win, but concerns have recently emerged about his nuclear brinksmanship and a possible breakdown in US-China relations.
