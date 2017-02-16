Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fluor":
 Aktien      OS    


Gold Rises To Highest Since November




16.02.17 20:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Thursday, touching their highest since November on mixed economic data and geopolitical tensions.


April gold settled at $1,241.60/oz, up $8.50, or 0.7%.


New residential construction in the U.S. pulled back in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department, although the report also showed a jump in building permits.


Housing starts fell by 2.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.246 million in January.


The Labor Department reported a slight increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 11th. Initial jobless claims edged up to 239,000.


The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region soared to 43.3 in February from 23.6 in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,48 $ 58,17 $ -0,69 $ -1,19% 16.02./21:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3434121022 591332 58,37 $ 42,41 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		53,71 € -1,72%  17:02
München 54,50 € +0,68%  08:00
Düsseldorf 54,38 € +0,46%  08:09
Frankfurt 54,154 € -0,05%  15:44
Berlin 54,38 € -0,20%  08:08
NYSE 57,48 $ -1,19%  21:50
Stuttgart 53,72 € -1,88%  18:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
15 Ein Kriegsgewinner! 23.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...