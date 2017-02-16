Gold Rises To Highest Since November

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fluor":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Thursday, touching their highest since November on mixed economic data and geopolitical tensions.





April gold settled at $1,241.60/oz, up $8.50, or 0.7%.

New residential construction in the U.S. pulled back in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department, although the report also showed a jump in building permits.

Housing starts fell by 2.6 percent to an annual rate of 1.246 million in January.

The Labor Department reported a slight increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 11th. Initial jobless claims edged up to 239,000.

The Philly Fed said its index for current manufacturing activity in the region soared to 43.3 in February from 23.6 in January.

