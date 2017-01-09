Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Rises To 6-Week High
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures jumped to a 6-week high Monday as the dollar wavered versus major rivals.
February gold rose $11.50, or about 1%, to settle at $1,184.90 an ounce, the highest since November.
There was a lack of US economic data, but traders remain concerned about the health of the economy, boosting gold's safe haven value.
