Gold Rises As Trump Talks Tough On NAFTA




23.01.17 14:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher Monday morning amid safe haven demand for the precious metal.


President Donald Trump struck a protectionist tone over the weekend, vowing the renegotiate NAFTA.


Trump said he has scheduled meetings with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to start reworking the trade deal.


Gold was up 9 dollars at $1213 a barrel, near its highest in more than 2 months.


The economic calendar is bereft of first-tier economic data.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



