Gold Retreats As Stocks Jump




27.01.17 14:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Friday morning as the dollar strengthened and U.

S. stocks were poised for further gains.


With gold's safe haven appeal diminished, March gold was down $8 at $1185 an ounce. Gold touched a 10-week high a few days ago, but has fallen sharply since mid-week, as the DJIA touched record highs above 20,000.


On the economic front, the Commerce Department's durable goods orders data for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new order growth of 2.6 percent, while it reported a decline of 4.6 percent last year.


The Commerce Department's gross domestic product figures will be out at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for real GDP is a growth of 2.2 percent, while it was 3.5 percent in the previous quarter.


The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Data for January will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 98.2, slightly up from 98.1 last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



