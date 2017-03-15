Gold Regains Shine As Fed Maintain Rate Hike View

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.03.17 19:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates but kept its rate hike outlook on hold through 2019.


Despite strong jobs growth, the Fed said it still projects only two more rate hikes in 2017, three in 2018 and three in 2019. This is unchanged from the prior forecast in December.


The Fed has lifted its target rate by a quarter point to a range of 0.75% to 1%.


Traders were expecting a somewhat more hawkish tone from the Fed amid signs that inflation is heating up.


Earlier today, data showed core consumer prices (stripping out volatile food and energy) were up by 2.2% compared to a year ago, in line with the Fed's inflation target.


Gold rebounded from recent losses, rising $10.10 to $1212 an ounce.


