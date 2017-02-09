Gold Rally Pauses As Jobless Claims Tumble

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged lower Thursday, trimming recent gains amid another encouraging report on the U.



S. jobs market.

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to near a 43-year low, the Labor Department said.

Although a pair officials signaled the Federal Reserve will not raise rates until inflation is sustained near 2%, the improving jobs market removes a hurdle to removing monetary policy accommodation.

Gold for April was down $2.70, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,236.80/oz, slipping from a 3-month peak.

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said today that the impact of President Donald Trump's fiscal policies will not be felt until next year, meaning the interest rates can remain fairly low in 2017.

"The prerequisites for meaningfully higher inflation do not seem to have materialized so far," he added.

Later in the day, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said inflation has to hit 2% for central bank to maintain credibility.

