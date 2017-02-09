Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Rally Pauses As Jobless Claims Tumble




09.02.17 20:08
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures edged lower Thursday, trimming recent gains amid another encouraging report on the U.

S. jobs market.


The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to near a 43-year low, the Labor Department said.


Although a pair officials signaled the Federal Reserve will not raise rates until inflation is sustained near 2%, the improving jobs market removes a hurdle to removing monetary policy accommodation.


Gold for April was down $2.70, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,236.80/oz, slipping from a 3-month peak.


St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said today that the impact of President Donald Trump's fiscal policies will not be felt until next year, meaning the interest rates can remain fairly low in 2017.


"The prerequisites for meaningfully higher inflation do not seem to have materialized so far," he added.


Later in the day, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said inflation has to hit 2% for central bank to maintain credibility.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
21:38 , dpa-AFX
Treasuries Give Back Ground Amid Strength O [...]
21:04 , dpa-AFX
Celebrate National Pizza Day With These Deal [...]
21:03 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Back To $53, Stuck In Narrow Rang [...]
20:58 , dpa-AFX
Kernkapital von Italiens Krisenbank Monte dei P [...]
20:57 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Börsen-Zeitung / Börsen-Zeitung: Mau, K [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...