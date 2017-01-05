Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold In Rally Mode At $1175




05.01.17 14:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to push higher Thursday amid lingering concerns about the health of the U.

S. economy.


Gold for February was up $8.50 at $1175 an ounce, the highes in more than three weeks. Traders were bracing for a slew of economic data ahead of tomorrow's crucial U.S. jobs report.


In a key prelude to the government data, ADP's employment report for December will be released at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 172,000, down from 216,000 last month.


The Labor Department's Jobless claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET this morning. The economists are looking for a consensus of 260K, down from 265K reported last week.


US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for December will be revealed at 9.45 am ET.


The ISM non-manufacturing index is expected at 10.00 ma ET. The consensus is for 56.8 , down from 57.2 a month ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:45 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:43 , dpa-AFX
Trump Calls For Bipartisan Cooperation To Intr [...]
15:39 , dpa-AFX
Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)
15:38 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS [...]
15:34 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Leoni AG (english [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...