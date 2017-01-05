Gold In Rally Mode At $1175

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to push higher Thursday amid lingering concerns about the health of the U.



S. economy.

Gold for February was up $8.50 at $1175 an ounce, the highes in more than three weeks. Traders were bracing for a slew of economic data ahead of tomorrow's crucial U.S. jobs report.

In a key prelude to the government data, ADP's employment report for December will be released at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 172,000, down from 216,000 last month.

The Labor Department's Jobless claims for the week is expected at 8.30 am ET this morning. The economists are looking for a consensus of 260K, down from 265K reported last week.

US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for December will be revealed at 9.45 am ET.

The ISM non-manufacturing index is expected at 10.00 ma ET. The consensus is for 56.8 , down from 57.2 a month ago.

