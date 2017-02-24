Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold In Rally Mode As Dollar Softens




24.02.17 14:28
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Friday morning, extending 3-month highs as the dollar weakened versus major rivals.


Gold has risen sharply since Wednesday's release of the minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting.


Although the Fed said it was ready to raise interest rates fairly soon, traders found the minutes to have a dovish bias, as policy makers want to know more about Donald Trump administration's fiscal spending plans.


Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was poised to break a stunning win streak that propelled stocks to record highs.


Gold for April was up 8 dollars at $1258 an ounce, the highest since early November.


