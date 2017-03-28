Erweiterte Funktionen


Gold Rally Fizzles As Stocks Rebound




28.03.17 20:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were virtually unchanged Tuesday, even as U.

S. stocks rebounded from steep recent losses.


April gold fell 10 cents to settle at $1,255.60 an ounce, stung by a slightly stronger dollar.


On Monday, Gold prices jumped near their highest in months as the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for eight straight days.


Traders remain somewhat unconvinced that today's rally has legs.


In economic news, consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of March, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday.


The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index jumped to 125.6 in March from a revised 116.1 in February.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



